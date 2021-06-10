Anti-Spam Protection for Website Owners in Maryland: Key Benefits

The majority of businesses still contact customers by email. Sadly, spammers can render any marketing campaign futile. Their activities cause tangible harm, affecting your Google ranking and revenues. Here are the main threats and the best solutions.

Promotion in the digital space requires the collection and use of genuine email addresses. Today, you can instantly verify emails on https://cleantalk.org/email-checker and see if your own domain has been blacklisted. Spam protection is crucial, as cybercrime and unethical SEO are on the rise.

What Happens If I Accidentally Send Emails to Spammers?

The effects are much more serious than you may think. Obviously, the messages will not reach real customers. If they are fake, you may also land on the blacklist. At first glance, this sounds counterintuitive. Why should the sender be compromised in this case?

Any instance of mass mailing is closely monitored by Mail Abuse Prevention Systems. After you send out messages to non-existing addresses, your IP will appear on the blacklists. These databases are growing all the time. Eventually, new data is passed on to internet service providers. They adjust their own filters, and all of your efforts fail.

Who Can Report My Address?

The above-mentioned scenario describes automatic reporting. Real users who receive your messages may also cause problems for your site. Fortunately, a single complaint is not enough to cause real damage. Blacklisting is only triggered if 0.01% of users report the same sender.

Even the best marketing campaigns cannot prevent irrational behavior. Misunderstandings happen all the time. Here are some typical cases of unfair reporting:

The recipient does not want to look for the unsubscribe link or does not see it.

The recipient does not like the content for any reason.

The recipient is frustrated because they are receiving too much email.

The recipient subscribed to your newsletter in the past but has forgotten they did so.

Summary of the Damage

If spammers use the real emails of other people, you will not reach your target audience. In addition, users may report your email address to the server. The more reports are registered — the higher the probability of blacklisting. In this case, your marketing campaign will backfire, you will spend on messages that will not work.

If the addresses are non-existent, all the implications are even more serious. Mail Abuse Prevention Systems will regard your domain as a spammer. Your IP and address used for marketing purposes will be blacklisted. Subsequently, any marketing efforts will be a waste of money.

What to Do

As a website owner, you need comprehensive anti-spam protection for your site. In addition to free services for IP checks, consider dedicated plugins and mobile apps like CleanTalk. They will boost your defenses and contribute to the bottom line. These tools prevent spammers from accessing your site in the first place.

