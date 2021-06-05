Anne Arundel County Public Libraries Celebrate Pride Month
Anne Arundel County Public Library officials have announced a series of special events in recognition of Pride Month. Programs include:
Wednesday, June 9 at 7 pm
Join us as PFLAG Annapolis member Megan Edwards shares how we can be the best ally possible to those in the LGBTQ+ community.
For teens and adults
LGBTQ Book Clubs
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Wednesday, June 9 at 7 pm
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki
Thursday, June 24 at 6 pm
For teens
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
Wednesday, July 14 at 7 pm
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
Wednesday, August 11 at 7 pm
Growing Your Business Success & Impact: LGBTQIA+ Entrepreneurs & Allies
Thursday, June 10 at 3 pm
Learn how to use your authentic identity as your business superpower.
Rainbow Family Storytimes
Wednesday, June 16 at 10:30 am (in person at Crofton Library)
Celebrate LGBT Pride Month with stories and songs of diversity, love and friendship.
For children
Saturday, June 12 at 10 am
Our favorite Drag Queen, Balena Canto, returns to the library for a virtual storytime sharing books on diversity, acceptance, creativity and love.
For children
Black and Queer in Media and Entertainment
Thursday, June 17 at 7 pm
Join us for a conversation on how Black, African American and queer issues are represented in the media amidst backdrops of racism and homophobia. Enjoy a panel discussion with Terry Franklin, Rain Pryor Vane and Micah Young. The panel will be moderated by archivist, actor and writer Chris Haley.
Partner: Annapolis Pride
Rainbow Entreprenuer Panel Discussion
Wednesday, June 23 at 7 pm
Join us for this virtual program and be inspired by LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs as they share their career and life journey.
Let’s Celebrate Differences: Pride!
Thursday, June 24 at 1 pm
Join us for children’s book readings and great discussion about how we are all different, and all special! This event will focus on the LGBTQIA+ community. We will talk about how differences make the world more beautiful.
Partner: Kindness Grows Here
For children
Monday, June 28 from 4-6 pm (at Mountain Road Library)
Decorate your car with pride and take part in the parked parade, pride crafts, queer authors, storytime, dance party and chalk the walk.
Learn more about the library’s Pride Month events and get book recommendations at www.aacpl.net/pride.
