Anne Arundel County Public Libraries Celebrate Pride Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library officials have announced a series of special events in recognition of Pride Month. Programs include:

How to be an LGBTQ Ally

Wednesday, June 9 at 7 pm

Join us as PFLAG Annapolis member Megan Edwards shares how we can be the best ally possible to those in the LGBTQ+ community.

For teens and adults

LGBTQ Book Clubs

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Wednesday, June 9 at 7 pm

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki

Thursday, June 24 at 6 pm

For teens

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

Wednesday, July 14 at 7 pm

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

Wednesday, August 11 at 7 pm

Growing Your Business Success & Impact: LGBTQIA+ Entrepreneurs & Allies

Thursday, June 10 at 3 pm

Learn how to use your authentic identity as your business superpower.

Rainbow Family Storytimes

Friday, June 11 at 10 am

Wednesday, June 16 at 10:30 am (in person at Crofton Library)

Tuesday, June 22 at 3 pm

Friday, August 13 at 3 pm

Celebrate LGBT Pride Month with stories and songs of diversity, love and friendship.

For children

Virtual Drag Queen Storytime

Saturday, June 12 at 10 am

Our favorite Drag Queen, Balena Canto, returns to the library for a virtual storytime sharing books on diversity, acceptance, creativity and love.

For children

Black and Queer in Media and Entertainment

Thursday, June 17 at 7 pm

Join us for a conversation on how Black, African American and queer issues are represented in the media amidst backdrops of racism and homophobia. Enjoy a panel discussion with Terry Franklin, Rain Pryor Vane and Micah Young. The panel will be moderated by archivist, actor and writer Chris Haley.

Partner: Annapolis Pride

Rainbow Entreprenuer Panel Discussion

Wednesday, June 23 at 7 pm

Join us for this virtual program and be inspired by LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs as they share their career and life journey.

Let’s Celebrate Differences: Pride!

Thursday, June 24 at 1 pm

Join us for children’s book readings and great discussion about how we are all different, and all special! This event will focus on the LGBTQIA+ community. We will talk about how differences make the world more beautiful.

Partner: Kindness Grows Here

For children

Park and Pride

Monday, June 28 from 4-6 pm (at Mountain Road Library)

Decorate your car with pride and take part in the parked parade, pride crafts, queer authors, storytime, dance party and chalk the walk.

Learn more about the library’s Pride Month events and get book recommendations at www.aacpl.net/pride.

