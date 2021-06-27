Anne Arundel County Awards $1.8M in Community Grants

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced this year’s Community Support Grant Program awards, totaling $1,863,000 in funding. The grants will go to 52 nonprofit organizations for the Fiscal Year 2022.

“This year has shown us the value of the community-based nonprofit organizations that work so hard to uplift our most vulnerable residents,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Increasing the size of this grant program is a cost-effective and wise investment of public funds that will engage more of our residents, grow our nonprofit sector, and provide services that enrich the lives of our people. I want to thank the Arundel Community Development Services and our interagency review panel for the rigor with which they assessed applications and the assistance that they provide to help applicants through the process. We look forward to watching these organizations thrive and serve our communities.”

This year, nonprofit organizations receiving Community Support Grants met a COVID-19 safety net need, and/or suffered from a COVID-19-related loss of income or revenue. Awards were prioritized to those organizations that were also facilitating the furtherance of the County’s key human service priorities, including providing services to underserved populations, addressing the health and well-being of communities, and/or promoting equity and inclusion.

Grant applications are reviewed by an interagency team of County Health and Human Service leaders. The award process and administration of the grants is managed by Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS), the County’s nonprofit housing and community development administrator.

“ACDS received 70 applications this year, totaling $2.69 million in requests, and we were able to fund 52 of those, compared to just 26 last fiscal year,” ACDS Executive Director Kathleen Koch said. “We look forward to working with our community development partners to ensure these investments can have a lasting and positive community impact.”

A sampling of Community Support Grant Awards includes funding to support:

Mental health and substance abuse prevention in the Asian American community by My Life Foundation, Inc.,

Purchase of two-way radios by Anne Arundel – Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAACert) for public safety initiatives and logistics at vaccination events and emergency food assistance distributions throughout the county,

General operating funds for the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park to make up for lost revenue due to COVID-19,

Case managers at Maryland Re-Entry Resource Center to assist Anne Arundel residents exiting incarceration to obtain employment, housing and other services,

STEM after-school program at South River High School for South River, Annapolis High School and Central Middle School students, and

Technical assistance for businesses that struggled during COVID-19 as part of Greater Baybrook Alliance’s Getting Back to Business program.

For more information about ACDS, visit https://acdsinc.org/.

Organizations Receiving FY 2022 Community Support Grant Awards:

AAACert – Communication Radio Guide

ACAN – Healthy Food Pantry

Addiction Recovery, Inc. – COVID Relief/Technology for Remote Treatment

American Red Cross – American Red Cross Services in Anne Arundel County

Annapolis Immigration Network – Legal Services

Arundel Arundel County CASA, Inc. – Court Appointed Special Advocates

Anne Arundel Literacy Council – Literacy, Math, GED & Instruction

Arc of the Chesapeake – In Home Family Support Program

Arundel House of Hope – Housing the Homeless

Bello Machre – Virtual Services for Community Connections

Best Buddies International, Inc. – Best Buddies Friendship Program

Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County – Club Support

Calvary Community Economic Development Corporation – Emergency Rental Eviction and Utilities Services

Center of Help – Case Navigation

Charting Careers, Inc.- Family Partnership

Chesapeake Arts Center – Community Arts Education Program

Children’s Theater of Annapolis – Tuition Assistance for Boys & Girls Club Students

Chrysalis House – COVID Operating Support

Creating Communities – Youth Program

Greater Baybrook Alliance – Getting Main Street Back to Business

Hope for All – Turning Houses into Homes

Junior Achievement of Maryland – Inspiring Young People to Succeed

Kingdom Kare, Inc. – West County Family Support Center

Langton Green – COVID Mitigating Livestreaming Activities

Leadership Anne Arundel – Neighborhood Leadership Academy

Legal Aid Bureau – General Operating for Legal Services

Let’s Go Boys & Girls – Anne Arundel County STEM Program

Maryland Federation of Art – Technology Improvements

Maryland Hall – Community Placemaking for the Arts

– Community Placemaking for the Arts Maryland Re-entry Resource Center – Re-entry Management Services

Maryland Theater for the Performing Arts – Healing Through the Arts

Maryland Therapeutic Riding – Equine Assisted Services

My Life Foundation, Inc. – Asian American Community Mental Health Outreach and Education

OIC of Anne Arundel County – Career Pathways

Opportunity Builders, Inc. – General Operating Support

Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County, Inc. – Bridge the Gap

Power Hawks Robotics Company – FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST Robotics Competition

Providence Center – Community Development Services

Ralph J. Bunche Community Center, Inc. – Restoration Project

Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County – Safety and Healthy Housing

Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, Inc.- Foster Parent Virtual Grooming Project

Rude Ranch Animal Rescue – Improving Brooklyn Park Access to Animal Care

Samaritan House – Increased clinical costs due to COVID

Serenity Sistas – Life in Recovery

Start the Adventure in Reading – STAIR at Home

The Blue Ribbon Project – Mirah’s Closet

The Chesapeake Language Project – Mentorship Program

The Complete Player Charity – Youth Empowerment After School Programming

The Light House – General Operating Expenses

The Parents’ Place of Maryland – Exceptional Parents Need Exceptional Connections

Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center – Executive Director Salary

Woods Community Center, Inc. dba Severna Park Community Center – Grant Writer

