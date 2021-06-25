TOMORROW: Annapolis Town Center to Host “Boutique Fest”

Forget shopping online. It is time to get out, see the merchandise, touch the fabrics, speak with fashion consultants, and grab that next summer staple for your closet. Annapolis Town Center introduces its first-ever Boutique Festival. On June 26, sixteen boutiques will be popping up on the property to provide guests with the ultimate shopping experience. Shop a variety of styles, textures, and accessories from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. There is even something for your four-legged friends!

Check out what boutiques will be open:

Beautifully Wilde Boutique

The mobile airstream boutique is back. This unique shopping experience features women’s fashion, must-have gift items, and so much more. Beautifully Wilde Boutique is bringing a modern, fun, and bohemian twist to retail. Plus, they are giving away small gift bags with their products!

Kate Slayton Lettering

Shop from Kate Slayton’s assortment of beautiful hand-lettered goods for every occasion – from home decor to wedding must-haves! Pick up a small gift bag when you make a purchase!

Cait’s Cheese

Who doesn’t love cheese and pretty things? Cait’s Cheese has the prettiest charcuterie boards that are perfect for your next get-together. From the perfect serving tray to a colorful spread of delicious cheese – it is as good as it looks! You will even love the small gift bag you receive when you make a purchase!

Little Mae & Coh

Featuring minimalistic, handmade baby basics and accessories, this collection of everyday essentials are a homemade product made with love by three generations of mothers. Visit this one-stop shop that makes it easy for moms to find modern essentials for their little ones for less. Plus, they are giving away small gift bags with their products!

Vella Grace Boutique

Bringing their love for fashion to the Town Center, this best friend duo has a fashionable online boutique that boasts quality women’s clothing at the most affordable price points. Enjoy a small gift bag on them when you make a purchase.

Stem & Soul

Stem & Soul is an independent, woman-owned business that sells handmade, unique artwork and products. Each design is hand-drawn by owner/artist Mallory Wierzbicki who has a love for floral and leggy inspiration. Purchase one (or more) of her products and you will receive a small gift bag.

Annapolis Cheese Girl

Annapolis Cheese Girl offers beautiful handmade products in the form of artisan floral cheeseboards. Each floral cheeseboard is made carefully in the workshop using wooden boards, epoxy resin, and real pressed flowers. Take one home for yourself and receive a small gift bag with your purchase.

Griff’s Thrifts

Griff’s Thrifts is an antique thrift store that boasts unique, vintage clothing and an assortment of home goods. Stop by their pop-up as they also feature Kai Stone jewelry; timeless pieces for the boss babe.

About Faces Day Spa & Salon

The Town Center’s own exclusive Day Spa and Salon will have a table on the boulevard with facial demonstrations taking place throughout the day.

Salty Dog and Sweet P’s Swag

Shop their four-legged loving tenant’s wide selection of paw-some clothing, accessories, and gifts for dog and cat lovers.

Paper Source

Paper Source will have a display table with its top-selling stationery and gift items on display. From custom invitations and announcements, gifts, greeting cards, gift wrap, and so much more – this is the premier paper store! Plus, they will have a sampling of their gift wrap service!

Anthropologie

Shop Anthropologie’s boho-chic womenswear, shoes, accessories, and home decor all while enjoying special appearances from guests like singer/songwriter Jayme Kantor, children’s author Christine Platt, and monogrammed artists!

Willow & Oak Floral Herbs

Willow Oak offers the freshest flowers, healthiest plants, and fun workshops and events throughout the year. Shop from their best arrangements and learn more!

Remember — June 26 from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm!

