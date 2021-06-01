THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Shakespeare Company Changing Name to Classic Theatre of Maryland

| June 01, 2021, 10:28 AM

The Annapolis Shakespeare Company is no longer!  The organization has re-branded itself as the Classic Theatre of Maryland to more accurately reflect its vision and to become a destination for classic performances in the state of Maryland.

The organization will return to live performances this summer in the theater with original cabarets and a fresh, outdoor production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” at an exciting, new location.

According to a release, “Our new name reflects our growth since 2013 and our vision for the future.
We are now so much more than Shakespeare. Our 170+ productions a year include a wide range of classic plays, musicals, and cabarets. ”

Classic Theatre of Maryland will inaugurate a brand new outdoor venue for their summer Shakespeare Production at the  Gresham Estate in Edgewater. This is in addition to their theatre at West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis.

To learn more, visit annapolisshakespeare.org (currently down)

