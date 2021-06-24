THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police: Two Arrested, Charged in Drug Ring, $1.7 Million Worth of Drugs Seized

| June 24, 2021, 06:49 AM

Two individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with a drug trafficking ring that conspired to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl between October 2019 and May 2021 in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis. They are also charged with firearm offenses. The names of the individuals are not being released due to an ongoing investigation.

Rehab2Perform

Four federal search and seizure warrants were executed in Glen Burnie, Millersville, and Owings Mills, MD.  The search warrants resulted in 2 arrests, the seizure of 8 firearms, including 2 assault rifles, approximately 1.2 kilograms of heroin, approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 97 grams of crack cocaine, 89 grams of fentanyl, and $149,221 in US currency seized. Federal warrants were obtained for a vehicle in reference to the case.  During the search of the vehicle, 11 kilograms of fentanyl and 270 grams of heroin were seized.  The total street value of the drugs totaled approximately $1.7 million.

“The collaborative efforts of multiple agencies resulted in the arrests of two individuals and a copious amount of drugs and firearms, ultimately resulting in a safer Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.  Thank you to our law enforcement partners,” stated Chief Ed Jackson.

“It is difficult to measure the unknown, but the removal of the fentanyl from the streets saved numerous lives and much heartache for families,” Chief Jackson added.

The initiative was a coordinated effort between DEA HIDTA Group 51, FBI Annapolis, Annapolis Police Department, with the assistance of the Anne Arundel County Police and the Maryland State Police PACE Team. The investigation is ongoing and is being prosecuted out of the District of Maryland.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»