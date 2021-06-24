Annapolis Police: Two Arrested, Charged in Drug Ring, $1.7 Million Worth of Drugs Seized

Two individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with a drug trafficking ring that conspired to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl between October 2019 and May 2021 in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis. They are also charged with firearm offenses. The names of the individuals are not being released due to an ongoing investigation.

Four federal search and seizure warrants were executed in Glen Burnie, Millersville, and Owings Mills, MD. The search warrants resulted in 2 arrests, the seizure of 8 firearms, including 2 assault rifles, approximately 1.2 kilograms of heroin, approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 97 grams of crack cocaine, 89 grams of fentanyl, and $149,221 in US currency seized. Federal warrants were obtained for a vehicle in reference to the case. During the search of the vehicle, 11 kilograms of fentanyl and 270 grams of heroin were seized. The total street value of the drugs totaled approximately $1.7 million.

“The collaborative efforts of multiple agencies resulted in the arrests of two individuals and a copious amount of drugs and firearms, ultimately resulting in a safer Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Thank you to our law enforcement partners,” stated Chief Ed Jackson.

“It is difficult to measure the unknown, but the removal of the fentanyl from the streets saved numerous lives and much heartache for families,” Chief Jackson added.

The initiative was a coordinated effort between DEA HIDTA Group 51, FBI Annapolis, Annapolis Police Department, with the assistance of the Anne Arundel County Police and the Maryland State Police PACE Team. The investigation is ongoing and is being prosecuted out of the District of Maryland.

