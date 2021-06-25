Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Recent Homicide

On June 24th, Annapolis Police detectives arrested a 38-year old man from Annapolis, for the killing of Erica Bonora on June 19, 2021.

The suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The suspect was charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and numerous traffic offenses. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Note: Original story below. Eye On Annapolis does not publish the names or photos of suspects.

On June 19th at 2:48 p.m. officers responded to the Westwinds Apartments in the 1000 block of Spa Road for a welfare check. Officers arrived and located a deceased adult female victim inside an apartment with signs of trauma to her upper body. The victim is identified as Erica Bonora, 39, of Annapolis.

Officers learned that the victim’s vehicle, a 2011 Nissan SUV, was missing. Hours later officers located the vehicle occupied in the area of Spa Rd and Forest Dr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the occupant fled from police. Officers pursued the vehicle until the occupant crashed the vehicle into a tractor-trailer in Prince George’s County while trying to evade the police. The occupant was transported to an area hospital and is considered a person of interest. Eye On Annapolis does not publish the names or photos of suspects.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the community.

This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

