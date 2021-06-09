Annapolis Election: Make Sure Your Address is Up To Date

The Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) has advised voters in the City of Annapolis to update their mailing address to ensure the timely receipt of their official 2021 Primary Election Ballot and 2021 General Election Ballot. Every registered voter in Annapolis will receive a mailed ballot to the address on file for the 2021 municipal election.

The deadline to change your address or name, or request for party designation or change in party affiliation is August 16 (ahead of the September 21 Primary Election) and October 4 (ahead of the November 2 General Election). The Board’s office will be open until 9 p.m. on both dates.

Registered voters may look up their status online through the Maryland State Board of Elections: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/votersearch.

Voters can update their existing registration or register to vote through the Maryland State Board of Elections: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/InstructionsStep1.

City of Annapolis residents may also request a voter registration form to be mailed from the Annapolis Board of Elections office by calling 410-264-7929. After July 6, voters can request and submit a voter registration form in-person at City Hall, 160 Duke of Gloucester, Annapolis MD 21401.

Maryland voter registration requires U.S. citizenship and a Social Security Number (last four digits). Voter registration information must match the name, date of birth, and Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) driver’s license number, Learner’s Permit number or MVA-issued ID. Voters who do not have a valid MVA-issued identification may use this form: https://www.elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/documents/English_Internet_VRA.pdf.

“It is our goal to ensure a smooth election for Annapolis in 2021,” said Board of Supervisors of Elections Chair Eileen Leahy. “We need the cooperation of voters to help us with the timely delivery of mailed ballots.”

