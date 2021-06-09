THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis City Offices to Reopen to Public on July 6

| June 09, 2021, 10:16 AM

City HallThe City of Annapolis announced that City offices will reopen to the general public on July 6, 2021.

Public-facing operations, will include:

  • Finance Counter at 160 Duke of Gloucester
    Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

  • City Clerk (liquor permits and elections) at 160 Duke of Gloucester
    Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

  • Licenses & Permits counter (Planning and Zoning) at 145 Gorman Street

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Department of Transportation at 308 Chinquapin Round Road
    Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

  • Pip Moyer Recreation Center, Stanton Center, and Recreation and Parks amenities will continue with posted hours.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

At Regular and Special City Council Meetings, as well as standing committee meetings, live, in-person testimony will resume for vaccinated attendees, with vaccination cards checked at the door. Individuals who have not been vaccinated, or those who wish to deliver virtual testimony, may do so through the City’s Skype channel. For further information on submitting virtual or written public testimony, visit the City’s website.

Annapolis Boards and Commissions will continue to meet virtually until at least the fall.

“I want to thank the public for their patience during the past year of COVID,” said City Manager David Jarrell. “It is a hopeful sign that we are beginning to return to normal operations. We look forward to resuming face-to-face interactions with our residents and customers at City Hall.”

All visitors will be asked to wear a mask in City buildings. Masks will be available at the buildings if visitors do not have one.

Rehab2Perform

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«