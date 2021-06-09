Annapolis City Offices to Reopen to Public on July 6

The City of Annapolis announced that City offices will reopen to the general public on July 6, 2021.

Public-facing operations, will include:

Finance Counter at 160 Duke of Gloucester

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City Clerk (liquor permits and elections) at 160 Duke of Gloucester

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Licenses & Permits counter (Planning and Zoning) at 145 Gorman Street

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of Transportation at 308 Chinquapin Round Road

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pip Moyer Recreation Center, Stanton Center, and Recreation and Parks amenities will continue with posted hours.

At Regular and Special City Council Meetings, as well as standing committee meetings, live, in-person testimony will resume for vaccinated attendees, with vaccination cards checked at the door. Individuals who have not been vaccinated, or those who wish to deliver virtual testimony, may do so through the City’s Skype channel. For further information on submitting virtual or written public testimony, visit the City’s website.

Annapolis Boards and Commissions will continue to meet virtually until at least the fall.

“I want to thank the public for their patience during the past year of COVID,” said City Manager David Jarrell. “It is a hopeful sign that we are beginning to return to normal operations. We look forward to resuming face-to-face interactions with our residents and customers at City Hall.”

All visitors will be asked to wear a mask in City buildings. Masks will be available at the buildings if visitors do not have one.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB