Annapolis Business: Barton & Loguidice Named “Best Firm to Work For”

Barton & Loguidice (B&L), a multi-disciplinary consulting firm with over 350 employees throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, for the fourth year in a row has been named one of the “Best Firms To Work For” nationally in both the Multidiscipline and 200+ Employee categories according to the Zweig Group – a leading industry research and benchmarking firm.

The Best Firms to Work For award recognizes the top Architectural/Engineering/Construction (“AEC”) firms in the US and Canada based on their workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rate, and more.

“In a year of significant challenges, we are extremely proud of our adaptable and resilient team of professionals who continue to embody the core values on which B&L was founded,” said President and CEO of Barton & Loguidice John F. Brusa, Jr. “Receiving this award for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirms our strong B&L family culture and amplifies the continued commitment to our employees, our clients and the communities we serve. In celebrating our 60th anniversary, we are fortunate to continue to be recognized as an employer of choice in the consulting industry.”

The annual employee experience survey is the largest in the AEC industry, with over 2.3 million benchmarking data points on everything from culture and values, to career opportunities, to company leadership. Winners will be honored at the virtual 2021 Elevate AEC Conference in September.

The complete list of 2021 “Best Firms to Work For” winners can be accessed here:https://www.zweiggroup.com/2021-best-firms-to-work-for-winners/

