Annapolis Based Waypoints Yacht Charters Appoints New President, Acquires Florida Firm, Expands to BVI

Annapolis-based Waypoints Yacht Charters has appointed Kirstie Palmer as president and partner, the company announced last Friday. Palmer, a well-respected charter industry veteran with close to 3 decades of experience, will join the charter company during a time of strong growth. The company recently acquired the established charter company Sailing Florida and will open a new base in the British Virgin Islands in November. These new locations will join the existing Waypoints Annapolis base.

Chris Bent, the founder of Waypoints and president of Atlantic Cruising Yachts, appointed Palmer based on her extensive background in operations, sales, and fleet management as operations manager at BVI Yacht Charters. Originally from the United Kingdom, Palmer has lived in the British Virgin Islands for over 15 years and was instrumental in building back charter business in the region following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“With Palmer’s knowledge, experience, and reputation for running the finest fleet of yachts in the Caribbean, I am excited for her to lead Waypoints. Under her leadership and vision, Waypoints will bring a unique elevated experience to charter guests, and unparalleled yacht maintenance for owners,” Bent said.

Waypoints Yacht Charters offers personally crafted charter experiences managed by local charter specialists who know the best sailing waters and hidden gems of their home base. Yachts available for charter at each Waypoints location are new-model, privately-owned sailing catamarans, sailing monohulls, power catamarans, and powerboats from leading manufacturers Fountaine Pajot and Dufour which offer the best in class range of yachts both for private owners and for yacht charters.

“I am excited to bring together the finest fleets of yachts in the best destinations with the most dedicated team of professionals for our charter guests and yacht owners. When our guests step aboard their yacht for the first time, we want to amaze them and make them feel like they’re stepping aboard their own yacht,” Palmer said.

For yacht owners, Waypoints Yacht Charters offers the flexibility to place their yacht into charter management in the three best cruising destinations, Chesapeake Bay, Florida Gulf Coast, and British Virgin Islands, backed by a shared reputation for quality management and maintenance.

“I’m excited to be able to offer our yacht owners and charter guests a new level of excellence through Waypoints under Palmer’s leadership who I consider to be the best in the business,” Bent said.

