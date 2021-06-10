THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Amy Speace, Bruce In The USA, Maggie Miles… All On Sale Now at Rams Head On Stage

| June 10, 2021, 06:00 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].

UPCOMING RAMS HEAD ON STAGE SHOWS

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

AMY SPEACE

Saturday, July 17 at 12:30 pm (All Ages)

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

MAGGIE MILES

Saturday, August 7 at 1 pm (All Ages)

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

IN THE VANE OF … THE BEACH BOYS

Monday, August 16 at 7 pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

O-TOWN w. LFO

Sunday, August 22 at 8 pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

SCOTT MILLER

Thursday, September 2  at 8 pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

BRUCE IN THE USA

Friday and Saturday, October 29 & 30 at 8 pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

HERMAN’S HERMITS STARRING PETER NOONE

Sunday, November 1 at 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

TUSK THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE

Sunday, November 21, at 7:30 pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

DAR WILLIAMS

Saturday, December 4 at 8 pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

SCYTHIAN

Saturday, June 26 at 4 pm & 8pm

O-Town, Herman's Hermits, Maggie Miles, Bruce in the USA, Tusk, Dar Williams, Amy Speace, Scott Miller, In The Vane Of series presented by AMFM

MASTERS OF TELECASTER

with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell

Saturday, July 31 at 8 pm

For a complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rehab2Perform

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«