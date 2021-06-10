Amy Speace, Bruce In The USA, Maggie Miles… All On Sale Now at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].

UPCOMING RAMS HEAD ON STAGE SHOWS

AMY SPEACE

Saturday, July 17 at 12:30 pm (All Ages)

MAGGIE MILES

Saturday, August 7 at 1 pm (All Ages)

IN THE VANE OF … THE BEACH BOYS

Monday, August 16 at 7 pm

O-TOWN w. LFO

Sunday, August 22 at 8 pm

SCOTT MILLER

Thursday, September 2 at 8 pm

BRUCE IN THE USA

Friday and Saturday, October 29 & 30 at 8 pm

HERMAN’S HERMITS STARRING PETER NOONE

Sunday, November 1 at 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm

TUSK THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE

Sunday, November 21, at 7:30 pm

DAR WILLIAMS

Saturday, December 4 at 8 pm

SCYTHIAN

Saturday, June 26 at 4 pm & 8pm

MASTERS OF TELECASTER

with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell

Saturday, July 31 at 8 pm

For a complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

