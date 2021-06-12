AMFM Awards $6K in Grants for Summer Programs for Underserved Youth

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is pleased to award $6,000 in grants from its David Glaser Education Fund. The funds will be shared between two organizations whose local summer music programs benefit underserved students in the greater Annapolis area.

Creating Communities’ Arts Mentorship Academy is a weeklong summer intensive during which elementary and middle school students from low-income families participate in diverse art forms and receive individual attention and mentoring through programs and workshops offered by master teachers and artists. The Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Summer Program provides high-level musical education to students of all cultural and economic backgrounds with weekly private lessons, ensemble rehearsals, guest artist workshops, access to the Annapolis Symphony performances, recitals, and ensemble concerts.

“These are established, top-notch programs,” says AMFM President Matt McConville. “Our funds will allow underserved youth to be mentored in music this summer, under COVID-19-safe conditions. We’re pleased to honor David Glaser’s legacy by providing such opportunities.”

The grants are just one of AMFM’s youth programs. The Tim King Scholarship Fund, which provides funding for music instruction at Bates Middle School and subsidies for underserved students who take lessons with local music organizations, recently awarded a $5,000 scholarship to a high school senior intending to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music performance.

AMFM is a nonprofit organization that was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It raises funds through donations and through music events that showcase local professional talent. For more information about AMFM and the David Glaser Education Fund, visit www.am-fm.org.

