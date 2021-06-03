AMFM Awards $5000 Music Scholarship to Severna Park High Student

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis-area musicians and music programs for youth, has awarded its annual Tim King Music Performance Scholarship of $5,000 to Severna Park High School senior Sydney Astle. This fall, Mr. Astle will enroll as a freshman at Northwestern University, where he will study percussion at the Henry and Leigh Bienen School of Music.

An accomplished percussionist, vibraphonist, and marimba player with impressive academic credentials, Astle has taken on significant leadership roles in his music community during his high school years, including being music director for the drama pit orchestra and percussion section leader of the marching band. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Astle convened a group of students who, every month, recorded and released a new song that he arranged, mixed, and mastered. This experience helped him further develop his composition and production skills.

This is the scholarship’s fourth year. Scholarship candidates were evaluated on several criteria—including their participation in high school music performance groups, volunteer community-based music opportunities, private lessons, a videoed performance piece, and an essay—to assess their commitment to pursuing music performance academically. “We’re proud to honor Tim King’s legacy by bestowing this scholarship to such a talented and dedicated young musician,” says AMFM President Matt McConville.

AMFM was created to provide emergency financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It also fosters the next generation of musicians in the Annapolis area through its scholarship and award programs. AMFM raises funds through donations and music events that showcase local professional talent. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.am-fm.org.

