After Dropping Two, Bowie Baysox Back in the Game as They Blank Binghamton

After two straight losses over the weekend, Bowie got back in the win column in a big way on Tuesday, earning their fourth shutout win of the year behind a dominant start from Grayson Rodriguez and a dominant offensive night from Johnny Rizer. Bowie improved to 22-7, the best record of all minor league teams, with the 12-0 win over Binghamton.

Bowie broke through in the second inning, plating three runs on three hits, with Rizer singling in J.C. Escarra and Robert Neustrom doubling in both Rizer and Cadyn Grenier. Joey Ortiz then blasted a two-run homer in the fifth, his third already in a Bowie uniform in his first seven games.

The Baysox expanded on the lead in the sixth with Rizer’s second run-scoring double, although he was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. Bowie plated two more in the eighth and four more in the ninth to put the game away.

Rizer finished 4-5 at the plate, and Grenier was 3-4. Rizer, Grenier, and Neustrom all drove in three runs in the contest.

Rodriguez lowered his ERA to 0.90 in the effort. He finished with six strikeouts in five innings of work, and allowed just two hits with two walks. He won his fifth-straight decision, dating back to his time in Aberdeen. Cameron Bishop earned the four-inning save out of the bullpen.

