Bats Remain Quiet as Binghamton Beats Bowie Baysox 9-1

The Baysox suffered a defeat for the third time in four games on Wednesday night, losing to Binghamton 9-1, despite another strong start from Kevin Smith. He threw five innings, allowed two runs (only one earned) on just three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts, but Bowie’s offense was stifled and Smith was saddled with the loss.

The fourth inning was the only inning in which Bowie plated a run, when Joey Ortiz walked with one out and J.C. Escarra tripled him in two batters later.

Binghamton answered for two runs in their half of the fourth, then added four more in the sixth, one in the seventh, and two more in the eighth to break the game open.

It was the first time all season that Bowie scored less than four runs in a game and lost. It was only the fourth time they had been held to less than four runs, and they were 3-0 in those games, winning each of them by the same 2-1 score.

On Thursday, Bowie will turn to right-hander Cody Sedlock to get back on track. He has not recorded a win or a loss, and he has a 3.94 ERA.

