Baysox Bounce Back With 7-4 Win in Binghamton

Cody Sedlock worked five strong innings and Joey Ortiz and Adley Rutschman homered in a 7-4 Baysox win in Binghamton Thursday night.

Sedlock earned his first win of the season with the victory. He pitched extremely well when in trouble as the Rumble Ponies went 0-for-7 against Sedlock with runners in scoring position.

Bowie took the lead in the third inning. JC Escarra worked a one-out walk which was followed by three consecutive Baysox singles. Cadyn Grenier, Robert Neustrom and Alexis Torres provided the hits which were the first of the night for Bowie. The three-run rally put the Baysox up for good.

The Baysox would later get needed insurance via the long ball. In the seventh inning, Joey Ortiz lifted a two-run home run to left field giving the Baysox a four-run lead of 5-1. It was the fourth Oritz home run in just 11 Double-A games.

In the ninth inning that four-run lead was restored when Adley Rutschman hit an opposite-field, two-run home run to put Bowie on top 7-3. The home run was the ninth of the year for Rutschman, putting him atop all Orioles minor leagues in long balls in 2021 to date.

Tyler Joyner retired the first seven batters he faced in relief of Sedlock. Diogenes Almengo came in and picked up his second save of the year. The win moved the Baysox to a minor league-best 23-8 on the season.

The six-game series in Binghamton continues Friday, June 11th with Blaine Knight getting his second Double-A start. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning 20 minutes earlier on the Baysox Baseball Network.

