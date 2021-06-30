After a Three-Hour Rain Delay, Baysox Come Out on Top 6-1

It took until beyond the midnight hour, but in the end it was worth the wait. The Baysox got out to an early lead and won a seven-inning contest 6-1 in the series opener in Akron.

After a more than 2 and ½ hour delay before getting the game started, the Baysox fared well against a trio of big-league rehabbers. With a runner at third and one down, Cody Sedlock struck out Cleveland Indians Roberto Perez and Franmil Reyes to strand the runner ending the first.

In the second, Bowie went to work against big leaguer Zach Plesac. Toby Welk doubled off the base of the wall in right-center and reached third on a single by Robert Neustrom. Both runners scored with one down on a smash down the left field line off the bat of Doran Turchin. Both runs scored, and Turchin reached third on a throwing error by left fielder Oscar Gonzalez. A Kyle Stowers groundout scored Turchin and the Baysox led 3-0.

The rains came after the second inning bringing on nearly another hour of delays. David Lebron entered and threw three scoreless innings with Tim Naughton and Tyler Erwin throwing an inning each following.

Patrick Dorrian had two hits to push his team season-long hit streak to 12 games. Dorrian has had a multi-hit game in six of the 12 games. Toby Welk homered in the fourth inning. His third with Bowie. And the game was changed to a seven-inning game due to more than two hours of delays in the game.

Bowie keeps at it looking for a fourth consecutive win Wednesday, June 30th at 6:35 p.m. RHP Blaine Knight gets the start for the Baysox.

