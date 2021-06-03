AACPS Board Approves Virtual Academy to Begin in September

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has given its unanimous approval to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Virtual Academy, clearing the way for final approval by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) for an initiative Superintendent George Arlotto plans to launch in September.

The Virtual Academy, approved at the Board’s June 2, 2021, meeting, will operate as its own school for a limited number of students entering grades 3 through 12 who are unable to return to a traditional in-person school setting for the 2021-2022 school year. Students who apply and are accepted will withdraw from their current school and enroll in the AACPS Virtual Academy. Students will engage in blended learning, including teacher-facilitated synchronous and student self-directed asynchronous instruction in AACPS-approved courses and will participate in all county and in-person state-mandated assessments following MSDE’s protocols.

The school will also offer students a suite of co-curricular programs such as 24 Game, Computer Coding, Continental Math League, E-Sports, Digital Arts, IMPROV theater, MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement), NASA BEST- Aerospace Engineering, VEX VR Robotics, and online book clubs.

Applications for the Virtual Academy are being accepted through 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Applications and more information can be found at www.aacps.org/virtualacademy.

Source : AACPS

