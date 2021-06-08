THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
A Special Evening With Ray Weaver at Killarney House Monday

| June 08, 2021, 04:01 PM


Ray Weaver will be presenting a special evening performance based on his book, “A Father’s Heart” at Killarney House on June 14th

Ray is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and author from Pasadena, MD, who now resides in Denmark. “A Father’s Heart” is a collection of stories and lyrics that relate to the chronicles of family, life, and love. Weaver’s accounts of family life growing up in Maryland are touching, funny, and sometimes heartbreaking. In addition to the book, Ray tours locally, nationally, and internationally, performing a series of live concerts, mastering the art of storytelling and weaving those tales into a fantastic music experience.

Ray’s performance on June 14th will benefit EMBOLC, an organization that supports mothers of sensitive, challenged, and severely mentally ill children, adolescents, and adults. Ray’s wife Lotte speaks at and facilitates workshops in companies and organizations and in public and political settings to increase awareness and understanding of mental health, severe mental illness, and neuropsychiatric disorders. For more information on EMBOLC, click HERE.

Tickets are not required to attend this event, but seating is limited, and donations to EMBOLC are encouraged (suggested donation is $20). To donate, visit EMBOLC’s website and click on the DONATIONS tab or click HERE.

