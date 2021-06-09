9th Inning Rally Dooms Baysox in Binghamton

The Baysox held a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning, but Binghamton rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game, 5-4, in front of 2,037 fans in Binghamton.

Blaine Knight turned in another good start for Bowie, throwing five innings and allowing just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. Notably, Knight did not issue a walk. In 29.2 IP this year between Bowie and Aberdeen, Knight has only issued 2 walks.

At the plate, J.C. Escarra doubled in a run in the second inning to give Bowie the lead. The Rumble Ponies answered for a run in the bottom of the frame, but Bowie took the lead back in the sixth.

Adley Rutschman singled and scored, and then two innings later in the eighth, Rutschman walked, Escarra singled, and Robert Neustrom singled to drive in both runners. The hit gave Neustrom the team lead in runs batted in with 25 on the season.

Sitting at 4-1, Tim Naughton entered the game and surrendered a three-run homer to tie the game in the ninth. Naughton took the loss, although it was Tyler Erwin who allowed the game-winning single.

Prior to tonight, Bowie was 19-1 when leading after seven innings, and 17-1 when leading after eight innings.

Bowie returns home to Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, June 15th to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, Grayson Rodriguez, will make the start for Bowie on Tuesday.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports