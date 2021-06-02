44 Local Businesses Divvy Up $207K in COVID Grants From Downtown Annapolis Partnership

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership awarded 44 grants to downtown Annapolis businesses totaling just over $207,000 in total funding last week.

Businesses picked up their grant checks on May 20 near Zachary’s Jewelers and Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs. Businesses can use the funds to cover costs that help them work their way through the challenges of the pandemic. This could include covering employee costs for outdoor dining, setting up carryout, cleaning supplies, air purification systems, modifying their business model, and other operational and capital costs.

This grant program is part of the State Economic Recovery Initiative that was supported this year by both Governor Hogan and the State legislators for communities with State-approved Main Street programs. “The Downtown Annapolis Partnership appreciated the support we receive from the state and local governments to provide programs like this to keep our economy moving forward,” says Matt Schatzle, Chairman of the Board of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is also getting ready to launch a marketing campaign to let everyone know that downtown Annapolis is open for everyone to safely visit in person or online. The shops, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues, and tours are all getting prepared for those ready to enjoy summer days in downtown Annapolis.

As businesses reopen or expand capacity it has also created a surge in employment opportunities in downtown Annapolis. Many of the restaurants, stores, hotels, venues and others are all hiring to meet the demand of locals and regional visitors that come to enjoy all the outdoor experiences that Annapolis has to offer. Those seeking employment are encouraged to visit their favorite businesses downtown to apply.

“Downtown Annapolis area has outdoor dining, pickleball, ping pong, sailing, paddleboards, walking and boat tours, live music, historic gardens, public art, and 90 stores that all give you opportunities to stroll and relax in a historic setting,” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “We hope the grants funds we provide along with other support programs will give our local businesses the support they need as the economy continues its transition to reopening.

The 44 grant recipients are: