44 Local Businesses Divvy Up $207K in COVID Grants From Downtown Annapolis Partnership

| June 02, 2021, 10:02 AM

Photo: Chris Petracco/TPA360 LLC

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership awarded 44 grants to downtown Annapolis businesses totaling just over $207,000 in total funding last week.

Businesses picked up their grant checks on May 20 near Zachary’s Jewelers and Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs.  Businesses can use the funds to cover costs that help them work their way through the challenges of the pandemic.  This could include covering employee costs for outdoor dining, setting up carryout, cleaning supplies, air purification systems, modifying their business model, and other operational and capital costs.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

This grant program is part of the State Economic Recovery Initiative that was supported this year by both Governor Hogan and the State legislators for communities with State-approved Main Street programs.  “The Downtown Annapolis Partnership appreciated the support we receive from the state and local governments to provide programs like this to keep our economy moving forward,” says Matt Schatzle, Chairman of the Board of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Rehab2Perform

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is also getting ready to launch a marketing campaign to let everyone know that downtown Annapolis is open for everyone to safely visit in person or online.  The shops, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues, and tours are all getting prepared for those ready to enjoy summer days in downtown Annapolis.

As businesses reopen or expand capacity it has also created a surge in employment opportunities in downtown Annapolis.  Many of the restaurants, stores, hotels, venues and others are all hiring to meet the demand of locals and regional visitors that come to enjoy all the outdoor experiences that Annapolis has to offer. Those seeking employment are encouraged to visit their favorite businesses downtown to apply.

Photo: Chris Petracco/TPA360 LLC

“Downtown Annapolis area has outdoor dining, pickleball, ping pong, sailing, paddleboards, walking and boat tours, live music, historic gardens, public art, and 90 stores that all give you opportunities to stroll and relax in a historic setting,” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.  “We hope the grants funds we provide along with other support programs will give our local businesses the support they need as the economy continues its transition to reopening.

The 44 grant recipients are:
AL Goodies
The Annapolis Pottery
Annapolis Shirt Company
BC Yogurt
The Big Cheese
Brice Interiors
Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
Café Normandie
Capital Custom Clothiers
Chick & Ruth’s
Dry 85
Federal House Bar & Grille
Fleet Reserve Club of Annapolis
Flowers by Donna
Gallery 57 West
Gritz Liquors
Hammond-Harwood House Association Inc.
Inspire Nail Bar Annapolis
Irish Traditions
Iron Rooster Annapolis
Kilwins
Latitude 38
Lilac Bijoux
Local By Design
The Lucky Knot
Luna Blu
Makeup by Judee Jo
Mango & Main
Maria’s Picture Place
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
McGarvey’s Saloon & Oyster Bar
Mission Escape Rooms
Osteria 177
Preserve
Rasa Juice Shop
Red Red Wine Bar
Sadona Salon + Spa
Schooner Woodwind Cruises
Sofi’s Crepes
Swafford Law
Treasure Island
Wheat
Woodcraft Artisans
Zachary’s Jewelers

Severn Bank

