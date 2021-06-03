3 out of 14 Establishments Receive Liquor Law Citations for Serving Minors
On June 15th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted a compliance check of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments.
During this operation, 14 establishments were checked for compliance. Eleven establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
The following businesses were checked and were in compliance:
- Acme Bar and Grill
- Adam’s Ribs East
- Annapolis Waterfront Hotel/Pussers
- Dock St Bar and Grill
- Galway Bay
- Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
- Luna Blu
- Mission BBQ
- Osteria 177
- Sakura Cafe
- Tsunami
The following businesses were not in compliance:
- Fado Irish Pub
- Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge
- Westin Annapolis
This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel, County focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and alcohol-related crashes.
