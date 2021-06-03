THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

3 out of 14 Establishments Receive Liquor Law Citations for Serving Minors

| June 22, 2021, 10:18 AM

On June 15th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted a compliance check of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments.

During this operation, 14 establishments were checked for compliance.  Eleven establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The following businesses were checked and were in compliance:

  • Acme Bar and Grill
  • Adam’s Ribs East
  • Annapolis Waterfront Hotel/Pussers
  • Dock St Bar and Grill
  • Galway Bay
  • Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
  • Luna Blu
  • Mission BBQ
  • Osteria 177
  • Sakura Cafe
  • Tsunami

The following businesses were not in compliance:

  • Fado Irish Pub
  • Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge
  • Westin Annapolis

This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel, County focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and alcohol-related crashes.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Businesses, Crime News, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«