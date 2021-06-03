3 out of 14 Establishments Receive Liquor Law Citations for Serving Minors

On June 15th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted a compliance check of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments.

During this operation, 14 establishments were checked for compliance. Eleven establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.

The following businesses were checked and were in compliance:

Acme Bar and Grill

Adam’s Ribs East

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel/Pussers

Dock St Bar and Grill

Galway Bay

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

Luna Blu

Mission BBQ

Osteria 177

Sakura Cafe

Tsunami

The following businesses were not in compliance:

Fado Irish Pub

Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge

Westin Annapolis

This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel, County focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and alcohol-related crashes.

