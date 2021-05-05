Zachary’s Jewelers Names Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Winners 

Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis transformed the drawings of three local fifth-grade students into a Mother’s Day gift to remember in the culmination of their 10th Annual Mother’s Day Jewelry Design contest.

Each year, Zachary’s Jewelers hosts this competition for fifth-grade students in the area. Since launching in 2011, over 1500 designs have been submitted. This year, three winners were selected from 113 students among seven schools. The winning designs were brought to life by the master jewelers at Zachary’s and presented to the winners at a recent brunch award ceremony at Zachary’s in Downtown Annapolis.

People’s Choice winner, Maggie Lowe of Jones Elementary, was selected in a Facebook poll. Designs by Thleya Cooper of Broadneck Elementary and Lucy Morrison of Benfield Elementary were selected by a team of experts at Zachary’s Jewelers.

Zachary’s Jewelers has been the destination for fine jewelry and customer service for 25 years. With locations in Downtown Annapolis and Severna Park, they are the area’s only direct importer of diamonds, offering custom design, master jewelers, and a fabrication workshop. To learn more, visit zacharysjewelers.com .

