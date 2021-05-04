THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Wilma Lee and Mom. A Perfect Combination for Mother’s Day This Sunday

| May 04, 2021, 02:45 PM

Looking for a Mother’s Day that Mom will not soon forget? Welcome her aboard the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s skipjack Wilma Lee for a spectacular Mother’s Day Brunch and Cruise.

It all gets underway on Sunday, May 9th, 2021 from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm (boarding begins at 11:45 am). The 2-hour cruise departs from AMM Docks at 723 Second St. in Annapolis.

Sit back and enjoy the spring winds of the Chesapeake Bay with your included “Brunch in a Box” from Palate Pleasers Caterers with a choice of Quiche (Lorraine or Vegetable), fresh-cut fruit salad, and homemade scone. Champagne splits for adults and a variety of soft drinks included. Space is limited, book today!

$65 adults/$45 children Tickets at https://amaritime.org/event/mothers-day-brunch-aboard-the-wilma-lee/

Severn Bank

