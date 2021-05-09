What You Need To Know About the USNA Commissioning Week

The City of Annapolis will welcome friends and family of the United States Naval Academy’s Class of 2021 Midshipman for Commissioning Week activities, May 23 to 28, 2021. The commissioning ceremony will take place on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis.

For a full listing of events and activities, visit https://www.usna.edu/CommissioningWeek .

In the days before the graduation and commissioning ceremony, expect heavy traffic, temporary road and bridge closures, parking limitations, maritime traffic restrictions, and increased security in addition to COVID-19 pandemic precautions and restrictions.

Access to the US Naval Academy during commissioning Week, as well as the outdoor graduation ceremony, will be restricted to invited Naval Academy and Class of 2021 guests and authorized personnel only.

Content Continues Below

HEAVY TRAFFIC: Make a plan to accommodate the increase in cars and pedestrian traffic as much as possible. Allow yourself plenty of extra time and please be courteous to out-of-town drivers who are unfamiliar with city streets. Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app to receive local traffic alerts.

On Friday, May 28, traffic around Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Rowe Blvd. will be heavy until approximately 3 p.m.

TEMPORARY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES: On Tuesday, May 25, the Route 450 (Naval Academy) bridge will be closed between 10:45 a.m. until approximately 3:45 p.m. for the Blue Angels rehearsal. The bridge will close again on Wednesday, May 26 at approximately 1:45 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m. for the Blue Angels flight demonstration.

PARKING LIMITATIONS: Expect parking to be limited throughout the week. Visit www.AnnapolisParking.com to reserve garage parking in advance. Please note that there will be enforcement of metered parking, two-hour limited spaces, Residential Permit Zones and red zones. Visitors are strongly encouraged to park at Knighton (Corner of Colonial Avenue and West Street) and Park Place (Just off of West Street and Spa Road) Garages and take the free Circulator downtown.

On Friday, May 28, 2021, there will be no state employee parking at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Lot. The parking lot will be reserved for graduation attendees. City and state employees who normally park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium should relocate to the Calvert Street Garage.

Please be alert to no parking zones/modifications and street closures due to COVID. Observe and adhere to posted temporary parking and traffic restrictions.

MARITIME TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Boaters, please pay close attention to markers that delineate exclusionary zones and our temporary channel. Do not anchor in the temporary channel, marked by red and green buoys. Look for public safety boats and follow instructions promptly. Follow all boating safety laws. Harbormaster operates on VHF 17. The area will be patrolled by the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Annapolis Harbormaster, Annapolis Police and Annapolis Fire Rescue boats.

SEVERN RIVER MARINE RESTRICTIONS: On Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26, there will be restrictions to boat traffic between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. No anchoring or boating in the following areas on the Severn River and its tributaries: North of the quick flashing light at the south end of the Naval Academy seawall to Greenbury Point and South for a line marked by the Rt 450 Severn River Bridge. All boats including those tied to private docks are prohibited from navigation in this exclusionary zone.

INCREASED SECURITY: All residents and visitors should remain aware of their surroundings. Please identify suspicious personnel, packages or behavior to local authorities. If you see something, say something. Dial 9-1-1 for emergency response. For non-emergency inquiries or questions, contact the Annapolis Call Center at 410-260-2211.

COVID PRECAUTIONS: The City of Annapolis remains under a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please adhere to all federal, state and local laws to maintain public health. With expected crowds, visitors and residents should be prepared to wear masks in the event physical distance can not be maintained. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health advises residents and visitors get vaccinated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB