Vaccines For Students 12 and Older Begin at High Schools on May 19th

The school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics jointly operated by Anne Arundel County Public School and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will be open to students age 12 and older beginning on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccination and will run from noon to 3 p.m. according to the following schedule:

May 19, 2021: Annapolis, Broadneck, Old Mill, and South River high schools

May 26, 2021: Chesapeake, North County, Severna Park, and Southern high schools

Clinics were held at Arundel, Glen Burnie, Meade, and Northeast high schools on May 12.

Vaccines, which are also available to AACPS employees, are administered free of charge. Anyone 15 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult to the clinic. Students and employees can attend any clinic.

Second-dose clinics will also be offered. A schedule of clinics and links to register for those clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidclinics.

Source : AACPS

