USNA Graduation 2021 (Photos)

| May 29, 2021, 09:13 AM

On May 28th, 2021 the United States Naval Academy graduated 1084 midshipmen under partly-cloudy skies, once again, in -person,  at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

786 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 275 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants.

Vice President Kamala Harris was the keynote speaker, her first major speech since being elected Vice President in November 2020.

Congratulations to the USNA Class of 2021.  Fair winds and following seas!

All images ©2021 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

