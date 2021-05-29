USNA Graduation 2021 (Photos)

On May 28th, 2021 the United States Naval Academy graduated 1084 midshipmen under partly-cloudy skies, once again, in -person, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

786 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 275 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants.

Vice President Kamala Harris was the keynote speaker, her first major speech since being elected Vice President in November 2020.

Congratulations to the USNA Class of 2021. Fair winds and following seas!

All images ©2021 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB