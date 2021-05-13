THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Two Severna Park High Seniors Rally the Community to Aid the Abacos After Dorian

| May 13, 2021, 01:02 PM

Sophie Pilon and Raquel Smith, two Severna Park High School seniors in Leadership III, a signature program at the school, have been working with the All Hands and Hearts Foundation to raise money and spread awareness for the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian damaged the island in early September 2019. Just one week before the Hurricane made landfall, project leader Sophie Pilon, was sailing around the islands with her family. After seeing the beauty of the islands and meeting so many kind people, she was inspired to base her leadership project around restoring the Abacos to their former glory.

All Hands and Hearts is an organization that engages volunteers to efficiently and effectively address the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters. After Hurricane Dorian damaged or destroyed an estimated 95% of housing and infrastructure in the Abaco Islands it took months for any repair to begin. When COVID-19 sent the world into quarantine, islanders were left with unfinished buildings, and all progress to rebuild the islands was stopped. That is why almost two years later, the organization believes “the people of the Abacos are still in need of our help”.

The project’s goals were to fundraise at least $350, make social media posts, and create physical flyers to distribute around the community. With the help of their group of juniors in Leadership II, they have been able to accomplish all of their goals, and have even surpassed their monetary goal. Through their project, they hope they have spread awareness of the need that still exists in the Abacos and educated the community on the long-lasting effects of severe natural disasters.

