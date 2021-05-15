THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Two Officers Injured In Early Morning Pursuit in Severna Park

| May 15, 2021, 01:19 PM


On May 15, 2021 at approximately 7:15 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a residence in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway for an unknown vehicle parked in the resident’s driveway.

Upon arrival, officers located an occupied vehicle with a driver and passenger who were asleep inside the car. Officers awakened the driver, and during the verbal interaction observed a handgun in plain view.

The suspect vehicle then drove off at which time a pursuit was initiated. Multiple officers along with Maryland State Police responded to the area of Robinson Road and Ritchie Highway in Severna Park to assist.

The vehicle briefly stopped and officers attempted to reason with the driver before the suspect pulled away, again attempting to flee, injuring two officers.

A short distance away the suspect vehicle became inoperable. Both suspects fled on foot and were quickly apprehended. During the incident, a firearm was thrown from the suspect vehicle which was recovered on the side of Ritchie Highway.

The two injured officers were transported to an area hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One officer was admitted and the other received treatment and was released.

This is preliminary and the story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

