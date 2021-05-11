Two Broadneck High Students Recognized for Maryland History Day Competition

More than 300 middle and high school students submitted projects online to present their extensive historical research at the 2021 Maryland History Day competition. The competition, usually held in person, is the culmination of a year-long program from Maryland Humanities. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Maryland Humanities once again administered the contest in a digital format this year, with project evaluation across five categories taking place over several weeks. Last year, more than 33,000 Maryland students participated at the school level.

Maryland History Day, coordinated by Maryland Humanities since 1999, is open to public, private, parochial, and homeschool students in grades 6 through 12. Working solo or in small groups, students create original documentary films, exhibits, performances, research papers, or websites exploring a historical topic of their choice on an annual theme, which this year is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” Maryland History Day sparks critical thinking and helps develop skills in research and analysis, writing, and public speaking.

Competitors at Maryland History Day have already won first or second place in their category at school and/or district levels. Students from twelve eleven counties and Baltimore City received special awards, designated for outstanding Maryland History Day projects that cover specific subjects.

Students from six Maryland counties and Baltimore City will represent Maryland in the National History Day competition, where they will compete among 3,000 participants from across the country and beyond. National History Day, held in June, will also be virtual in 2021. The competition involves students from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and international schools in China, Korea, and South Asia. Maryland History Day is an affiliate of National History Day, a non-profit education organization that promotes an appreciation for historical research among middle and high school students through multiple annual programs, including the National History Day Contest.

Gabriella Mills and Natalie Smith, students at Broadneck High School in Annapolis, were honored with the Excellence in Maryland History, Senior Division Award at the Maryland History Day competition for their group website on the Underground Railroad

The pair created a year-long research project and in preparation to compete at school, district, statewide and national levels.

