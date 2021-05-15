THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Tuition-Free, Premier Youth Orchestra Launches in September. Apply Now!

May 14, 2021

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra will launch a tuition-free, high-level youth orchestra led by Maestro José-Luis Novo, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director, in September 2021.

Applications are now being accepted for talented, driven young strings, winds, brass, percussion, harp, and keyboard musicians. The $100 administrative fee will be waived on all applications received before May 31, 2021.

This amazing opportunity allows a young musician to work under the direction of a world-renowned conductor with other young, accomplished musicians in a tuition-free, diverse, premier youth orchestra. In addition, members of the Orion Youth Orchestra will have access to Annapolis Symphony concerts, guest workshops, and events, as well as the opportunity to perform with professional musicians.

See freeyouthorchestra.com for more information and a link to the application.

The Orion Youth Orchestra is tuition-free thanks to the support of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and generous donors.

