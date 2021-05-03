The Essential Guide To Growing Your Amazon Sales

E-commerce has become a vastly growing industry over recent years, and a large portion of sales activities have been taking place online, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. And so, selling your product on Amazon can be a worthwhile business move as it is one of the most popular online shopping sites worldwide. But if you feel overwhelmed amidst all the competition and online sellers, and want to boost your sales, here’s your guide on how to do so.

Market Analysis

Carry out an in-depth market analysis: research competitors, target market, and trends.

Competitors: Study what competitors are doing, how are they selling the same products? What are their customer reviews? Recognize Amazon sellers with high customer ratings, as this entails high sales volume and a wide customer base. After researching the best sellers, establish a benchmark to compare your sales performance against. In addition, you’ll be able to set a sales objective that will result in a higher market share.

Target market: Identify your target market, their characteristics, demographics, and their wants and demands. This enables you to reach them faster and tailor your products to their needs, thus attracting more sales.

Create A Brand

To create a brand for yourself, you should work on differentiating your products, to achieve a Unique Selling Point (USP) and stand out from competitors. Your product should bring value to customers and be worth their money. By creating a USP for your product, you will be positioning your brand in customers’ minds and increasing customer loyalty, and most importantly, you’ll be boosting brand recognition. This will certainly grow your sales as customers will keep buying your products over and over again, and they can even spread word of mouth about it. Don’t forget about including high-quality images and well-written listings to further position your products. You can also make people see you as more than just a product on amazon; mark your presence on social media platforms by creating pages for your product, or starting a YouTube Channel, to help you establish your brand.

Targeted Marketing

Targeted marketing is finding ways to reach your potential customers directly. There are many ways to achieve effective targeted marketing; the folks at infinitefba.com state that Pay Per Click (PPC) is one of the best strategies when it comes to targeted marketing. PPC will help you sell on Amazon by targeting people who are most likely to buy your product and placing your product at the top of their search results. It is quite efficient because you only pay for the engagement you receive when customers actually click on your ads. You can also do your research to know which social media platforms potential buyers use frequently, to help you decide where to run your ad. If they use Facebook, for example, you can list your ad on Facebook. There are a plethora of ways to advertise your products on Facebook or other social media platforms. Of course, this should go hand in hand with SEO, so try to include relevant keywords to increase traffic and direct customers to your product on Amazon.

Build Positive Reviews

When there are two identical products online, we unconsciously select the product with the most and best reviews. You can use incentives to increase customer ratings, by giving them discounts every time they give an honest review for instance. Reviews have a great impact on Amazon’s ranking and sales performance. Another way to build positive reviews is to work on after-sales services; call customers after they receive your product to ask them if they have any inquiries, you can also extend the product’s warranty insurance, and exchange and return policy. This endears customers with a sense of confidence in your product and guarantees customer loyalty and satisfaction, and as a result, will significantly increase your sales volume.

Price Strategies

Understanding Amazon’s pricing structures and using the right pricing strategies is of utmost importance. To spike your sales, you can start with a price penetration strategy, where you set your price below competitors’ prices so that customers shift from their product to yours. Price penetration is one of the fastest ways to achieve high sales in a very short time. You can also offer discounts and shopping coupons from time to time to enhance brand exposure and lure repeat buyers. Combining these strategies can definitely grow your sales in no time.

With online retail growing massively, sales growth on Amazon is an important objective, so try to stay up to date and follow the best practices. Take advantage of any opportunity you find, after all, you are putting your product in front of millions of international customers on Amazon every day. Keep this guide in mind when selling your products online, and you will start to notice sales growth in no time.

