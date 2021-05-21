The Container Store at Annapolis Mall to Open Tomorrow

The Container Store , the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products, and custom closets will welcome the Annapolis community to its grand opening at Westfield Annapolis Mall on Saturday, May 22. Located at 2002 Annapolis Mall on the North side of Westfield Annapolis just south of Bestgate Road, The Container Store Annapolis is an experience-driven shopping destination with more than 11,000 organizational products. Spanning 20,000 square feet with a street level and a mall entryway, the store offers direct parking lot access and dedicated curbside pick-up space.

In celebration of Annapolis culture, The Container Store will unveil a family-friendly pop-up inspired by the city’s iconic maritime roots and historical charm. The experiential display will remain on-site for a month, with surprise and delight giveaways taking place throughout opening weekend.

The store has also partnered with local influencers in the Annapolis region to highlight favorite products incorporated into their own home organizing projects. Be sure to follow them on Instagram to check out all of their projects in their homes!

Susie Salinas, @SystemsbySusie

Cassie Meade and Alexa Sieracki, @TwoFemmeGems

Jamie Lynn Acker, @TheJamieLynnShow

Anna Howard, @PurelyChicHome

Caitlin Krusse, @TheMamaNotes

Two sweepstakes will also run during opening week with the giveaway of an Elfa Custom Closet Makeover on May 22nd and May 23rd. Eligible customers can enter to win at the store and online to win a $1,000 gift card, Elfa installation, and five hours of in-home organizing services.

The Container Store is committed to being a good corporate neighbor by giving back to organizations its customers are passionate about. The Annapolis location has partnered with the Anne Arundel Public Library’s ‘Discoveries: The Library At the Mall’ as they reopen to donate funds and design experts to create a ‘baby pantry,’ a permanent organization area that will supply necessary infant and feminine care products to community members in need of support. The Annapolis store is also supporting Friends of the Lighthouse, a non-profit organization founded in support of The Light House, a homeless prevention support center, with a donated pantry organization project.

Recognized for 19-consecutive years as one of FORTUNE’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, The Container Store Annapolis opening has created 40 local jobs. The Container Store Annapolis will adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, in addition to enhanced protocols around cleaning, sanitation, the health and safety of its employees, and managing capacity in the store. All checkout counters have acrylic barriers between the cashier and customer, as well as hand sanitizer. Visit www.containerstore.com/locations for more information about store locations, the product collection, and the services offered.

