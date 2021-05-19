THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Terrapin, Maggie Rose and Keiko Matsui ALL at Rams Head On Stage!

| May 19, 2021, 09:00 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].

UPCOMING RAMS HEAD ON STAGE SHOWS

 

TERRAPIN

The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience

Friday, June 11 at 8 pm

 

CARLO BIONDI

Sunday, June 13 at 4 pm (All Ages)

 

JONATHAN COULTON

w.Paul & Storm

Wednesday & Thursday, June 30 & July 1 at 8 pm

MAGGIE ROSE

Thursday & Friday, July 15 & 16 at 8 pm

HAWKTAIL

Monday, July 26  at 730pm

“THE FINAL ROSE”

Presented by Die Laughing

Sunday, Augusst 1 at 7:30 pm

KEIKO MATSUI

Wednesday, September 29 at 8 pm

CARSIE BLANTON

Saturday, October 23 at 1 pm (All Ages)

SHOVELS & ROPE

The Bare Bones Tour

Wednesday, November 3 at 8pm

LOTUS LAND

The American RUSH Tribute

Saturday, July 3 at 8 pm

 

 

For a complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

