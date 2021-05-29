Survey Says….Annapolis Did OK Handling the Pandemic

The City of Annapolis contracted with Change Research to conduct a survey of Annapolis residents to determine the level of satisfaction of residents receiving City services, including police, refuse collection, historic preservation, environment, transportation and infrastructure, and the Mayor’s responsiveness to community needs. The survey was conducted among 433 Annapolis residents between April 12-22, 2021. The $4,000 cost of the survey was included in Mayor Gavin Buckley’s FY 2021 budget.

“We thought it was important to capture how residents felt about the responsiveness of City government,” said Mayor Buckley. “The survey is one of the tools to help us determine where and how we allocate resources and attention. We will continue our ongoing effort to address issues where concerns came through in the data.”

Annapolis residents offered positive ratings of how the City has handled the pandemic but expressed concern about the pandemic’s continuing impact on their neighbors. Among other findings:

57 percent said that the City has done an excellent or good job managing the impact of coronavirus on jobs and the economy;

61 percent said that the City has done an excellent or good job managing the impact of coronavirus on public health and safety;

majorities say they have very serious concerns about the impact on local businesses and restaurants (62 percent report very serious concerns), on low-income families (73 percent), on children in public schools (57 percent), and on essential workers (54 percent);

61 percent of the respondents said that the City is going in the right direction with 39 percent saying it’s off on the wrong track; and

respondents tended to see themselves as part of the community and see Annapolis as fairly inclusive with 74 percent agreeing that they feel like a real part of Annapolis.

Change Research, a Washington, DC-based survey firm, was selected for its successful record of attaining fast, accurate, and affordable survey data through an online response tool.

The topline results from Change Research are attached along with a spreadsheet of full survey results.

