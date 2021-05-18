State House Scheduled to Re-Open to Public on Friday

At today’s bill signing, Governor Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced that the Maryland State House will reopen to the public on Friday, May 21.

The leaders issued a joint statement:

“We are pleased to announce that the Maryland State House will reopen to the public this Friday. Health screening protocols will be in place for visitors, and information on how to get vaccinated will be available. “The State House is one of the great and enduring symbols of our democracy. Throughout the crises of the last year, the work that goes on inside the building has continued, and the fundamental values of freedom and equality that it honors have become even more important to preserve. “We look forward to welcoming Marylanders and visitors back to our iconic State House.”

Beginning on Friday, May 21, the State House will be open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other state office buildings are open to the public by appointment through the individual government agency or department.

All COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions and thermal scanning, will remain in place for all visitors entering the State House. Tours and groups of visitors may not exceed 25 individuals per group, not including the tour guide. Additionally, visitors to state-owned and leased buildings will not be required to wear masks. Unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to continue to wear masks in state-owned and leased buildings.

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use and is the only state house ever to serve as the nation’s capital. More information for visitors is available here.

