THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

State House Scheduled to Re-Open to Public on Friday

| May 18, 2021, 03:21 PM

At today’s bill signing, Governor Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced that the Maryland State House will reopen to the public on Friday, May 21.

The leaders issued a joint statement:

“We are pleased to announce that the Maryland State House will reopen to the public this Friday. Health screening protocols will be in place for visitors, and information on how to get vaccinated will be available.

“The State House is one of the great and enduring symbols of our democracy. Throughout the crises of the last year, the work that goes on inside the building has continued, and the fundamental values of freedom and equality that it honors have become even more important to preserve.

“We look forward to welcoming Marylanders and visitors back to our iconic State House.”

Beginning on Friday, May 21, the State House will be open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5  p.m. All other state office buildings are open to the public by appointment through the individual government agency or department.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative Annapolis

All COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions and thermal scanning, will remain in place for all visitors entering the State House. Tours and groups of visitors may not exceed 25 individuals per group, not including the tour guide. Additionally, visitors to state-owned and leased buildings will not be required to wear masks. Unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to continue to wear masks in state-owned and leased buildings.

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use and is the only state house ever to serve as the nation’s capital. More information for visitors is available here.

Severn Bank

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»