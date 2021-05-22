SPHS Leadership Students Raise Awareness for Casey Cares Foundation

Severna Park Leadership 3 students, Jack Chadwick and Renata Stanescu, partnered with the Casey Cares Foundation to raise funds and awareness to provide a pajama & movie night for children with cancer in Maryland hospitals.

The Severna Park Leadership Institute has been renowned as an outstanding service throughout the community as numerous students lead projects that connect with individuals throughout Maryland. Every year, senior individuals partner with a non-profit organization to further impact the lives of citizens and promote positive change throughout the community.

The Casey Cares Foundation has been helping clinically ill children with cancer since 2000. Casey Cares helps keep families’ spirits high by arranging programming which can consist of a movie night or even attending a sporting event. Casey Cares works throughout the year and makes lasting memories for families throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Florida, and portions of the Midwest. Casey Cares is dedicated to fulfilling lasting moments for young children as many of their days are filled with chemotherapy and hospital treatment.

Jack and Renata completed three goals this spring semester to help the Casey Cares Foundation with a movie night. With their first goal, they collected $200 that will be used by the foundation to buy pizza gift cards for the children. With their second goal, they collected 20 movie-theater-sized snacks donated through an Amazon wish-list; and with their third goal, they collected 20 pairs of new pajamas that Casey Cares will provide to the children. They accomplished these goals by communicating efficiently with their 5 group members to raise funds by contacting family members and friends, enabling them to effectively help provide the Casey Cares Foundation with adequate supplies.

