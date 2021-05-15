THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
SPHS Leadership Students Partner with Maryland Therapeutic Riding

| May 15, 2021, 04:40 PM

Severna Park High School Students, led by Senior Leadership 3 students Olivia Abboud and Kimberly Williams, partnered with Maryland Therapeutic Riding to spread awareness about physical and mental health within the Severna Park Community.

The Leadership Institute at Severna Park High School serves as a stepping stone “to develop a positive attitude and spirit among students and to promote high moral character, civic-mindedness, self-reliance and serve for the improvement of the school” (SPHS Leadership Brochure). It develops opportunities through seminars and service projects, which prepares students to lead a project during Leadership 3.

Maryland Therapeutic Riding is an organization that works to help improve the physical and mental wellness of people in need, whether it be people with disabilities, young children, or military veterans with special needs. MTR was founded in 1996 by Naomi Parry and has grown into an award-winning therapeutic riding center. Maryland Therapeutic Riding aims to help their participants connect with animals, themselves, and others going through similar challenges in a way that betters their overall wellness and outlook on life.

To accomplish their goals, the senior leadership 3 students planned and executed the goals of raising money, writing thank you notes to volunteers at the organization, and creating awareness through the use of social media. With the help of 5 junior leadership 2 students, $345 dollars was raised and 16 thank you notes were sent to local volunteers at the organization. They also help bring light to the cause Maryland Therapeutic Riding aims to work for.

