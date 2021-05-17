THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Snap Fitness To Open at Annapolis Town Center

| May 17, 2021, 09:44 AM

Snap Fitness, a global gym franchise, will join the list of new tenants at the Annapolis Town Center later this year.

Snap Fitness is a fitness club offering 24-7 access to high-intensity interval training at an affordable price. The 8,187-square-foot gym will feature top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, functional training, and more. Snap Fitness which operates more than 2,000 franchised clubs worldwide is owned by Lift Brands, LLC. The club will be located next to Mission BBQ in the spot formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports which closed in June of 2020. This is the club’s first location in Anne Arundel County, and it is set to open in late 2021. Other area locations are in Alexandria, Fallston, and Joppa.

Annapolis Town Center, a two million-square-foot, mixed-use development offers a premium mix of services, retailers, and restaurants. The center also features luxury condos and apartments.

