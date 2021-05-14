Schools Change Limits on Graduation Ceremonies and Sports Spectators

Restrictions on the number of spectators at regular season spring high school athletics contests that are held outdoors will be lifted beginning next week and the number of tickets provided to graduating seniors for commencement exercises has been increased from two to four, Superintendent George Arlotto announced today.

The changes are in response to the lifting of capacity restrictions at outdoor venues by Governor Larry Hogan and the concurrence by County Executive Steuart Pittman earlier this week. Changes for spectators at AACPS athletics events will take effect on Monday, May 17, 2021.

“We have said throughout this process that we would continue to look at guidance from the federal, state, and local levels and make appropriate changes where we could,” Dr. Arlotto said. “These changes are reflective of that new guidance.”

Admission to regular season athletics contests will continue to be free for all spectators, but no one will be allowed to re-enter a stadium event once they leave. Those in attendance at all events will be expected to abide by the rules governing appropriate conduct and sportsmanship.

Attendance at stadium events will be subject to stadium capacity limitations, as has been the case in prior years. Masks will not be mandatory for spectators, and those attending are asked to use their own judgment when it comes to wearing masks and exercising appropriate physical distancing.

AACPS high school athletics teams, including coaches and other staff, will continue to follow existing COVID-19 mitigation procedures regarding masking and physical distancing during practices and contests.

Concession stands will remain closed at athletics venues and there will continue to be no sale of spirit wear or other items at any athletic events. Restrooms in stadiums will continue to be open. Hand sanitizer will continue to be available at all entrance and exit points.

No outside food or beverages other than water can be brought into stadiums.

Admission procedures and potential costs for any playoff contests will be determined once the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association makes a decision on postseason events.

Schools will continue to broadcast regular season stadium events online through the National Federation of High Schools. Information on viewing these events can be found at www.aacps.org/athleticsbroadcasts.

CHANGES TO GRADUATION CEREMONIES

Graduating seniors will now be provided four tickets to their commencement exercises. However, due to parking constraints on the Crofton High School campus, there will be no additional parking passes available. No vehicle will be permitted to enter the Crofton High School campus without a parking pass and all vehicles will be required to park in a marked parking spot.

In order to maintain good community relations, attendees are urged not to park in adjoining neighborhoods or at local businesses.

The times and dates of ceremonies have not changed. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 7: Meade High School, 10 a.m.; Northeast High School, 3:30 p.m.; South River High School, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8: Arundel High School, 10 a.m.; Chesapeake High School, 3:30 p.m.; Broadneck High School, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9: Severna Park High School, 10 a.m.; Southern High School, 3:30 p.m.; North County High School, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10: Old Mill High School, 10 a.m.; Glen Burnie High School, 3:30 p.m.; Annapolis High School, 7:30 p.m.

Those attending ceremonies at Crofton High School are asked to leave the campus as soon as possible after their ceremony to help facilitate the flow of traffic for the next event.

As has been the case in past years, ceremonies for the Phoenix Academy, Anne Arundel Evening High School, Chesapeake Science Point, Central Special School, Marley Glen School, and Ruth Parker Eason School will be held at smaller, indoor venues.

Source : AACPS

