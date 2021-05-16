Rutschman Delivers in Clutch for Fifth Straight Baysox Win

The Baysox offense started slow, but a couple of clutch hits in the seventh made the difference. Adley Rutchman’s two-RBI double gave Bowie the lead as the Baysox held on to win 7-5 Saturday night. His eight RBI are currently second-best for Bowie.

After scoring two runs in the first, the Baysox offense was shut out until they put four runs on the board in the seventh. Entering the inning with a 5-2 deficit, Alexis Torres hit an RBI triple to center setting up Rutschman’s double to regain the lead. Bowie added another run in the eighth off a solo shot from J.C. Escarra.

Torres and Terrin Vavra each registered multi-hit games each going 2-for-4 on the night. David Lebron struck out four in 2.1 innings and collected his first win of the season. Tim Naughton walked the tying runner but responded with a strikeout to end the game. He earned his first save pitching the final 1.2 innings and striking out three batters.

The Baysox have won five straight over Reading. Bowie improves to 8-2 which puts them atop the Double-A Northeast League with Richmond’s loss this evening.

The Baysox will wrap up the series with Reading on Sunday afternoon with LHP D.L, Hall on the mound.

