Baysox Complete Sweep With Walkoff Home Run in Extra Innings

For most of the game, it looked like the Baysox five-game win streak was coming to an end. But in the tenth inning, after four hours and 17 minutes, J.C. Escarra hit a double to right-center that brought all three runners home to complete a three-run comeback. Bowie scored seven runs in the final two innings including three in the ninth to force extra innings.

After scoring four runs in the third inning, the Baysox were shut out until the ninth. That was when Adley Rutschman launched a ball off the video board in right field for his third home run of the season, a two-run shot, to bring the Baysox back within one. Patrick Dorrian scored on a wild pitch, but Bowie left the winning run stranded at third.

Reading’s Arquimedes Gamboa hit a three-run home run in the top of the tenth to give the Fightin Phils the lead again. Then, in the bottom of the inning, the Baysox mounted another rally. Three of Bowie’s first four batters were walked to set up Escarra’s walk-off.

Anthony Santander, in his third game of a rehab stint with Bowie, went 3-for-4, including a two-run home run in the first. Escarra also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5.

D.L. Hall started on the mound but didn’t go as deep into the game as his first two starts. He went 2.2 innings, allowing five earned runs and four walks. Tyler Joyner, Nick Vespi, and Diogenes Almengo all pitched in relief, with Vespi being the only pitcher for Bowie to not allow a run.

This was the sixth consecutive win for Bowie, as they swept Reading in this series. The Baysox improve to 9-2 and are 1.5 games in front of Erie and Richmond for first in the Double-A Northeast League.

The Baysox will now head to Richmond for a six-game series starting Tuesday, May 18th with RHP Gray Fenter on the mound. Bowie will next be at home for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Tuesday, May 25th vs. Harrisburg.

