Revival of Tour de Talbot to Take Place on June 12, 2021 to Support the Maryland Food Bank

A new group of cyclists who have taken over the name “Tour de Talbot” will be hosting a bike ride this June 12 to benefit the Maryland Food. What began last year as a last-minute organized ride by Heather Grant, Angel Nagel and their bike club Bikes, Brews and Bubbles (BBB) called “Tour de Quarantine” has turned in a revival of the Tour de Talbot brand which had been used in the past to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and the Mid-Shore Riverkeepers.

“The name Tour de Quarantine was chosen last year for obvious reasons,” said Grant. “We raised over $500 for the Maryland Food Bank and it was a great way to ride with our community in a social-distanced and safe manner. Little did we know that we would still be under Covid restrictions a year later but the old name seemed to trivialize what we’ve all been through. We decided to co-opt the old Tour de Talbot name and added that it is in honor of Covid victims. This year, we hope to raise even more for the Maryland Food Bank and have several other non-profits helping us out. The YMCA of the Chesapeake will be running the Oxford Ferry rest stop and the Town Dock Foundation (supporting their Hopeful campaign) will be running the Windy Hill Landing rest stop in Trappe. We are honored to have them aboard!”

The routes kick off at Eat Sprout in Easton (335 N. Aurora Street, Easton, MD) at 7 a.m. with distances of 30, 40 and 62.5 (100 km Metric Century) being offered. Shorter mileage options can start later. Rest stops with water and snacks will be available approximately every 15 miles, but will close at 1 p.m. Participants completing the 40 and 62.5 mile routes will be crossing the Oxford Ferry and will be required to pay the one-way $5 ferry fee. Those who choose to ride the shorter Easton-Oxford and return loop are welcome to come ride too! A welcome coffee reception will be set up at Eat Sprout at 7 a.m. and finisher reception will be at the same location with post-ride beverages from Wishing Well Liquors. Easton Cycle and Sport will be at the start from 6:30-8:30 a.m. to assist riders and to top off those tires with air. The Bike Doctor in Arnold and Chesapeake Cycling Club (C3) are providing snacks for the rest stops. Participants are asked to park at the corner of N. Aurora and Aurora Park Drive (Leonard Rieck Drive) or in the spots across from the Easton Firehouse, not in the Sprout lot. Additional sponsorship donations from corporations are welcomed!

Each rider is being asked to make a donation to the Maryland Food Bank of at least $20 to ride the route and take advantage of the rest stops. Donations are being accepted online at tourdetalbot.org and can also be made in person on the day of the ride. Limited SAG (support and gear) road support will be offered so participants are requested to carry spare tubes and air with them at all times.

Learn more at http://www.tourdetalbot.org



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB