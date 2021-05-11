Gambling has long been a very popular pastime for us humans, in fact, there is quite a lot of evidence to suggest that we have been engaged in rudimentary gambling games as far back as 2000 BC. Archaeologists keep discovering new evidence that suggests things like simplistic playing card stone tablets were in use thousands of years ago, and it all points to the unending popularity of gambling over the years.

Of course, ever since the Venetians had the great idea to establish an actual legitimate gambling house in the 17th century the gambling industry has gone from strength to strength. As a result of the added security that the casino industry gave people could create bigger and better games, whilst gamblers could also play safe in the knowledge that they were protected. Depending on what your favorite gambling game is, you might need some reasons to switch to online slots like Goldilocks. Keep reading!

Gambling alternatives to online slots

Before we get into the reasons to switch to online slots, we thought we would just take a bit of time to explore some of the popular gambling alternatives to online slots these days. Take a look at some of these perfectly credible gambling alternatives to online slots:

Live roulette: When roulette was first invented all the way back in the 1800s it caused such a huge amount of excitement that it almost singlehandedly ushered in the new age of super casinos. Well, roulette remains incredibly popular, but the more recent invention of live roulette has intensified this even further. With live roulette you can actually see the real-life spin of a real roulette wheel over a video link, it’s amazing!

Blackjack: Blackjack is one of the oldest casino games still played today, with there being multiple references to it throughout the last several centuries. One of the main reasons behind its popularity is the fact that blackjack is incredibly simple to play, however, another key reason is that gamblers can use tactics like blackjack card counting to make sure they are winning as much money as possible.

Craps: Craps is one of only two casino games in the world that uses dice, and as a result, it is immensely exciting. Make sure to play it in an actual brick-and-mortar casino for the best results!

A few reasons to switch to online slots

Despite the fact that some of these alternative casino games to slots that we listed are incredibly fun, it still doesn’t mean that online slots aren’t the best, because they are. Here are some reasons to switch to online slots:

Practicality: If online slots are anything they are practical, mainly because you can play them from pretty much anywhere ensuring you have a valid Internet connection and a smartphone or laptop.

Money: Online slot gamblers can often win some pretty significant amounts of money through slot jackpots, especially in the modern slots world where bonus features can regularly be quite incredible.

