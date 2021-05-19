Ranking The 5 Top College Football Rivalries

It was Roman general Vegetius in his “Epitoma Rei Militaris” that stated the phrase “Igitur qui desiderat pacem, praeparet bellum”. In plain English, the meaning of this phrase is “If you want peace prepare for war”. College football is one of the oldest standing traditional sports in the United States and with such a vast and rich history of course intense rivalries between schools have emerged and cemented themselves to becoming a matter of national importance. If you are a fan of college football and online sports betting, looking into some of these college football rivalries and why they are as important as they are might just spark up your interest more so.

Honorable Rivalry Mentions

What best way to kick this list off than with some honorable mentions of college football rivalries that, while passionate and thrilling, just missed the mark. Starting with the Palmetto Bowl rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina, this annual affair has all the makings of a great drama. The hatred between both schools goes large and wide with even the colors of each school being enough of a reason for division in South Carolina. Basically, if you’re in SC and you’re a football fan you’re either riding with the Tiger’s orange or the Gamecocks white and garnet.

Now, if you want to talk about true hatred, how about the Georgia Bulldogs vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets showdowns, also known as the “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” Game. There have also been some great rivalries that sadly don’t exist anymore because of schools switching conferences. The biggest example and of course which college football fans miss the most, the Texas vs Texas A&M “Lone Star Showdown”, a rivalry that could easily break Texas apart.

5. Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

The only thing that can make a football rivalry that much better is having it go down in Florida. Older college football fans can easily remember the beginnings and importance of this rivalry starting out in the ’80s and going through into the ’90s and early 2000s. It has been an unwritten tradition that usually either one of the two or both teams are in high spots of the College Football rankings and playoff or championship implications usually in play.

Three of their matchups are in the Top-5 of most-watched college football games ever in ESPN history with Miami leading the rivalry 35-30 and their next matchup being on November 13th, 2021.

4. Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

The “Red River Showdown” or “Red River Shootout” between the Sooners and Longhorns is by far one of the most intense and unique rivalry games in all of college football. With the game being played in the neutral Cotton Bowl Stadium inside the Texas State Fair, the stadium is usually split 50%-50% for both teams, fans and the hatred and rivalry is one that runs as deep as the red river that divides the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

With the Longhorns not playing their best football in recent years, the rivalry has shifted more towards Oklahoma’s side but the Longhorns still hold paternity in the rivalry with 62 wins over Oklahoma’s 49.

3. Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Usually known as “The Game” the Wolverines vs. Buckeyes rivalry games are considered by some as one of the most important dates in the college football season calendars. There is no lack of hatred between both schools and with classic showdowns like 1950’s “Snow Bowl” and 2006’s unofficial “Game of the Century” when the No.1 ranked Buckeyes met the No.2 ranked Wolverines and went on to defeat Michigan in their home turf this is a must watch game for fans. With Michigan slightly edging Ohio State in their historical record, 58-51, and their next game slated for November 27, 2021, this is what college football rivalries are all about.

2. Army vs. Navy

There is not a more patriotic game in college football than this. It’s so important that it even gets its own weekend after the season is over for itself. Sure, it doesn’t really hoist any true competitive relevance, but there’s something about seeing both Navy and Army locking up on the field that just gets all football fans’ blood boiling. If you need any proof just look for videos of their takings of the field with red, white, and blue military power and pride commanding all feelings. With Army finally bouncing back after a long 14 game losing streak and their next game scheduled to be on December 11th, 2021, mark the date, trust what we say.

1. Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The “Iron Bowl” is the epitome of what a perfect college football rivalry is all about. This matchup transcends college football as it’s considered one of the most important sports rivalries in the United States. While Alabama leads in the rivalry with 47 wins over Auburn’s 37, one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable moments in college football history will always be the famous “kick six” play in the 2013 edition of the rivalry which ended up seeing Auburn take the game and make their way to the SEC Championship Game. If you need any proof, just look up the video of the last play, it’s one of the most exciting and thrilling moments in the history of the game.

