New Partnership Allows AACC Students to Earn BA and MS in Computer Science Within 5-Years

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) has signed an agreement with Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) that will allow AACC students to earn a master’s degree in computer science at UMGC in five years, saving students time and money.

The 3+1+1 Computer Science Articulation Agreement provides for AACC computer science students to stay an extra year at the community college, take additional courses and transfer 81 credits to UMGC. By following the program pathway map, students can complete the UMGC bachelor’s degree in computer science in just over one year and, if they so choose, go on to complete one of two UMGC master’s degrees in an additional year.

“Our alliance with Anne Arundel Community College helps to increase access and affordability of a four-year college degree and it also speeds the path to a career in a high-demand field,” said Blakely Pomietto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at UMGC. “We are proud to work with Anne Arundel Community College to develop creative ways for students to save time and money while achieving their educational goals.”

“This articulation agreement is an excellent opportunity for our computer science students to continue their education,” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, AACC president. “We are proud to work with UMGC to help our students reach their academic goals.”

In addition to low in-state tuition rates, UMGC also offers cost savings through its use of digital resources, which have replaced costly publisher textbooks in most courses.

