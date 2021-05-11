New Mapping App for Anne Arundel County Residents

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the release of a new countywide mapping application, My Anne Arundel, which will allow residents to view and interact with a variety of county datasets, including capital improvement projects, planning and zoning, and transportation.

“Empowering communities was the theme of my campaign for this office, and opening government data to the public was promised as a tool to get there,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Today’s launch of this new online tool is timed perfectly for residents who want to understand the community impacts of the budget we recently submitted to the County Council, and for residents who want to take advantage of the community empowerment offered in the recently passed Plan2040. Go online and get to know the community where you live.”

The new tool, which can be found at aacounty.org/myannearundel, allows users to select layers of information from public datasets, and map and run reports on specific areas of the County. The Office of Information Technology’s team rolled out the new tool to equip residents with better access to easy-to-use mapping software.

“This mapping tool is another step in our County efforts to foster digital dexterity so that we can serve our County citizens more effectively, and more efficiently,” Office of Information Technology Director Rick Napoleon said.

For a video on how to use the new application, click here. To see the County’s full suite of mapping applications, go to https://maps.aacounty.org/.

