New Business: Maryland Oncology Hematology Gives New Meaning to Personalized Cancer Care

Maryland Oncology Hematology believes in providing patients with advanced, comprehensive cancer therapies in a community setting that allows patients to receive care near their support systems. Their highly trained and experienced physicians work closely with a talented clinical team that is sensitive to the needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. Choosing an independent practice offers patients the chance to receive compassionate, affordable cancer care that utilizes the latest technologies provided by top physicians who are experts in their field. The best of care, close to home.

Patients can be assured that as an independent practice, MOH physicians are able to send patients to the best specialists or make recommendations based on specific care needs. They are never beholden to a practice or network. Unlike some of the major hospitals, their doctors are focused solely on oncology, giving patients the expert care that they deserve. Each patient is assigned a dedicated care team by their side from diagnosis through treatment to recovery.

Maryland Oncology Hematology is a community-based practice, owned and run by Maryland physicians.

“I’m excited to be part of this highly respected community-based private practice,” said Jason Taksey MD., medical oncologist and managing partner for new Annapolis location. “Maryland Oncology Hematology delivers state-of-the-art care and remarkable treatments in an outpatient center that is safe, modern, convenient, and responsive to patient feedback.”

As an independent practice, Maryland Oncology Hematology can offer patients increased access to integrated, evidence-based cancer care and clinical research throughout the communities of Maryland. When compared to oncology services at big hospitals, independent cancer centers are typically more conveniently located, more individualized, and more likely to offer all necessary services under one roof. Independent cancer centers are also more cost effective for patients.

At MOH, their infusion centers offer a full range of chemotherapy services, laboratory testing, clinical trials, and support services, provided by people who have an unwavering commitment to achieving the best possible result.

Additionally, Maryland Oncology Hematology is able to offer cutting edge and innovative clinical research trials without the delays that many hospitals face. In partnership with US Oncology Network, MOH is able to unite the practice with more than 1,380 independent physicians dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients. These independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes.

Community facilities offer integrated care close to home necessitating less travel for patients. This provides reduced ER visits, admissions, and overnight hospital stays because of the proximity to care. At community cancer care clinics, patients receive treatments from one care team. In the hospital setting, patients are likely to see a different doctor and nurse throughout treatment.

MOH utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, combined with the most advanced treatments, cutting-edge technologies, and clinical trials research program. This includes precision medicine based on the genetic profile of a patient or their specific diseases. Molecular testing can be used to help target cancer treatments, as well as improve accuracy of a diagnosis in complex cases or help patients learn if there is a risk of cancer that runs in their families.

Immediate appointments are available to newly referred patients. They will schedule a consult with one of their experts who can provide guidance and treatment options.

“We’re grateful to have the privilege to bring remarkable cancer care advances to our patients, as well as offer therapies that can improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Jason Taksey. “

