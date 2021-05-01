New Annapolis Bay Village Community Earns Gold LEED Certification

The newly opened Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care community has just been awarded LEED® Gold certification.

The LEED rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. A home can achieve LEED certification under the LEED for Homes program after undergoing a technically rigorous process, including the incorporation of green strategies to achieve efficiency and healthy indoor environments. The sound design and operation of the home is tested and measured using tools like a home energy (HERS) rating and onsite inspections.

“We are proud to have earned the distinction for Bay Village as a LEED Gold Certified building,” said John Degen, Executive Operations Officer.” “This was our pledge during design and construction and this important distinction not only reminds our team of our responsibility to operate in a sustainable manner but also our residents and their families know we are focused on operating safely, healthily, and sustainably.”

Content Continues Below

Bay Village achieved LEED for Homes certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in:

sustainable site development

water savings

energy efficiency,

materials selection

indoor environmental quality

“Bay Village’s LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing everyone with access to healthy, green and high-performing buildings. Bay Village is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global difference.”

Check out their grand opening and a podcast we did with John Degan!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB